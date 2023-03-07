Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 11,472 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,472 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 73.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:APH opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average of $76.35. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

