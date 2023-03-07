Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) fell 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.20. 1,629,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,762,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Trading Down 5.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -24.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.