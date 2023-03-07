Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Neuronetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:STIM opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $141.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.
