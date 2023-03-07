Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Neuronetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $141.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neuronetics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Neuronetics news, SVP William Andrew Macan sold 16,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $95,634.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 25,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $138,095.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,539.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William Andrew Macan sold 16,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $95,634.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,196. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Further Reading

