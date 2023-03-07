PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Sells 23,964 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,964 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.2% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,541,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,345. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $281.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

