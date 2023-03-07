Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 4,862.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 882,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 864,658 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $14,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1,224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JWN. Barclays decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519,087. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

