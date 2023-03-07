Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $24.54 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $24,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,285,000 after acquiring an additional 281,614 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,858,000 after acquiring an additional 371,366 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,010,000 after buying an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after buying an additional 1,055,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,416 in the last ninety days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR remained flat at $175.12 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 218,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.29. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

