Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 912,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,878,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 3.08% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 130,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 751.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.87. 28,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.