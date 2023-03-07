Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.41. The stock had a trading volume of 533,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,816. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $274.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
