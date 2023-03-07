Paulson & CO. Inc. Has $59.93 Million Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Paulson & CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,432,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877,936 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned about 1.17% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $59,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22,187.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,222.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 59.1% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

KWEB stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,094,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,792,006. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $36.19.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.