Paulson & CO. Inc. Sells 576,841 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Paulson & CO. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,723,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 576,841 shares during the period. Overseas Shipholding Group accounts for about 1.2% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $16,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter worth $688,000. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,868,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,736,633.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

OSG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 31,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,019. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $311.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

