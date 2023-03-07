PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 1,324 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $59,609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 300.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after acquiring an additional 987,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $16,152,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $804,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,592 shares in the company, valued at $784,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,123 shares of company stock worth $4,932,160. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

BWA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.41. 127,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Stories

