PAX Financial Group LLC Has $26.33 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,442 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $26,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 45,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.06. The stock had a trading volume of 19,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,788. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $103.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

