PAX Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,858 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Starbucks by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,543,736 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

