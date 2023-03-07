PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,141 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.