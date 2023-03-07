PAX Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,187 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,183,471 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,088,000 after purchasing an additional 569,213 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,744,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 512,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,185,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 23,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,345. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

