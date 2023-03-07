PAX Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Republic Services Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.66. 147,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,536. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.
Republic Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services
In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
