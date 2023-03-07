PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 18,714 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,714 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.10. 351,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,292. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.