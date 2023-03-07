PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) COO Sells $23,323.20 in Stock

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) COO Zachary Rome sold 13,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $23,323.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,897.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Zachary Rome also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Zachary Rome sold 12,952 shares of PaxMedica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $25,126.88.
PaxMedica Stock Down 12.0 %
Shares of PaxMedica stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 336,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,888. PaxMedica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44.
About PaxMedica
PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).
