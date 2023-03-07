Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.4 %

PAYC opened at $292.73 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.