Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Major Shareholder Sells $7,307,206.40 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $7,307,206.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,109,807 shares in the company, valued at $599,518,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $43,263,871.20.

On Monday, December 19th, Elliott Investment Management sold 741,120 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $21,277,555.20.

On Friday, December 16th, Elliott Investment Management sold 541,119 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $15,459,769.83.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTU traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $26.31. 3,262,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,780,900. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $2.10. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTU. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 96.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,337,844 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 397,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,559 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 93,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,808,546 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $179,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,756 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,870,384 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $71,243,000 after purchasing an additional 419,015 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Further Reading

