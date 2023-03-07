Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,107 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 174.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock opened at $251.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.54. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Raymond James upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.63, for a total value of $775,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,981,185.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

