Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 202,733 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. TheStreet raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

