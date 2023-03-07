Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.71.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total value of C$305,253.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,174 shares in the company, valued at C$670,801.56. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at C$46.53 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$41.38 and a twelve month high of C$53.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 49.81%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

