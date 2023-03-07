PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,092,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,989. The firm has a market cap of $237.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.64. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

