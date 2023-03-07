PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,092,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,989. The firm has a market cap of $237.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.64. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84.
PepsiCo Company Profile
