Perceptive Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,532 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABOS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.36. 2,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,359. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABOS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

