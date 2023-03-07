Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $51.84 Million Stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,887,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973,268 shares during the quarter. Inhibrx makes up approximately 1.5% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 6.63% of Inhibrx worth $51,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC raised its position in Inhibrx by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 1,279,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 256,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inhibrx by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,320,000 after purchasing an additional 213,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Inhibrx by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Price Performance

Shares of Inhibrx stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.88. 27,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.96. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $34.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 32,895 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $781,914.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,122,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,455,580.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 32,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $781,914.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,122,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,455,580.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 28,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $710,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,086,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,606,638.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,310 shares of company stock worth $3,203,546 over the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

