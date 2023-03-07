Perceptive Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,838 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBIX traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.92. 45,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,155. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,037.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,706,823 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

