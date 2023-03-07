Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases 236,157 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,157 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Revance Therapeutics worth $21,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVNC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $4,050,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $13,532,000. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% in the third quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 191,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 57,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVNC. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

RVNC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 118,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,387. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $36.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 786.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $107,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,103 shares of company stock worth $349,507. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.