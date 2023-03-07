Perceptive Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,565 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 6.98% of Zymeworks worth $27,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZYME. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Zymeworks by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 804.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 610,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 162,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZYME shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Zymeworks stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 342,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $3,356,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,936,973 shares in the company, valued at $87,671,705.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,846,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. The company is headquartered in Middletown, DE.

