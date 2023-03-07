Perceptive Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,301 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 2.30% of Sonendo worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonendo by 463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 592,481 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonendo by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 478,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 166,268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonendo by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 48,171 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonendo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonendo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonendo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi acquired 19,500 shares of Sonendo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,168.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,824 shares of company stock worth $24,330. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonendo Stock Up 4.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of SONX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,959. Sonendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a market cap of $111.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sonendo from $6.35 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Sonendo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.