Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 200,657 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,713,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,657 shares during the quarter. RAPT Therapeutics makes up about 1.2% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $41,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RAPT. Column Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 2,680,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 913,465 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 500,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,108,000 after purchasing an additional 359,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 184,712 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,072 shares in the company, valued at $902,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,742 shares of company stock worth $384,252. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research firms have weighed in on RAPT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.19. 39,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,198. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

