Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 479,300 Shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,472,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,300 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 7.55% of Leap Therapeutics worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leap Therapeutics to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Leap Therapeutics Profile

LPTX stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. 24,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,562. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

