Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires New Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in YETI by 1,228.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 95,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 88,738 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth about $3,902,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth about $894,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in YETI by 691.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 43,202 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth about $286,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Price Performance

YETI stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YETI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.