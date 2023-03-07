Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires New Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in YETI by 1,228.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 95,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 88,738 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth about $3,902,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth about $894,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in YETI by 691.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 43,202 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth about $286,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
YETI Price Performance
YETI stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
YETI Profile
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
