Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $242,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,909 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 28.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $65.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,440 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.