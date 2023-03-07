Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $253,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,674,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 44.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 35.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.25.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $360.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.26.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.