Philip A. Laskawy Sells 6,405 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.65. 708,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,845. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.13. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 231.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

