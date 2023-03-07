Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires New Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,436,000 after buying an additional 4,690,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,428,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 514.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after buying an additional 873,787 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

