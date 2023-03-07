Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 284,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 341,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $203.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $278.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

