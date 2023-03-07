Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 253 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,792,000 after buying an additional 372,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after buying an additional 143,095 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after buying an additional 119,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $300.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.15. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

