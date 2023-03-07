Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Enphase Energy comprises about 0.9% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.08.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,174 shares of company stock valued at $44,466,742. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $226.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 81.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

