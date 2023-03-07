Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $72.46 million and $81,067.36 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001656 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00168686 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00068784 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00048039 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002043 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

