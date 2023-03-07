Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,494 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $14,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 156.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

