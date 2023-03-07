Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

NYSE MMP opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.