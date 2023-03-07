Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 72,116 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,116 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.58% of 908 Devices worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,061,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $876,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 14,690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 51,415 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MASS. Stephens began coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

908 Devices Trading Down 2.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $37,898.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $37,898.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $155,975.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,622 shares of company stock valued at $225,190. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

908 Devices Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

