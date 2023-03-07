Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires 75,000 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 136.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,819,000 after buying an additional 152,366 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,658,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.