Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys 17,697 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 9.88% of Limbach worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,200,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

LMB stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $141.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

