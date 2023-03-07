Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 825,000 Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aesther Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:AEHA opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.22.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.