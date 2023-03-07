Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Position in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 927,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,714 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 5.16% of Seaport Global Acquisition II worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 25.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 96,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 19,465 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 343.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 582,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 450,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 884,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Price Performance

Shares of SGII stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

About Seaport Global Acquisition II

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

