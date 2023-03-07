Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 135,600 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,881 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 135,600 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Argus raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

UBER opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

