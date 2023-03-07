Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,054 shares during the period. Polestar Automotive Holding UK accounts for approximately 3.2% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at $4,602,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at $2,643,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at $1,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. 2,642,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,386. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $13.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

PSNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

